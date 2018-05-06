BOSTON (AP) — A student has been identified as one of the two men recently killed in Boston.

MassLive.com reports Salem State University confirmed Christopher Joyce was fatally shot in the city’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood Friday night.

Joyce died after being transported to an area hospital.

He graduated from a local high school and was scheduled to graduate from Salem State University on May 19. Joyce’s age is not available, but police said Friday a young man was killed in his 20s.

University officials offered their condolences in a statement and said Joyce was studying accounting.

Police say the deaths are the 17th and 18th homicides in Boston this year. They’re hoping that anyone with information about the shooting steps forward and are reviewing surveillance footage from the scene.

