ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Police in North Texas have identified a 22-year-old Arlington college student as the victim shot and killed by his girlfriend’s father.

The gunman later was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Arlington police say the daughter is being treated after being run over Friday night at a shopping center by her father’s vehicle while she was trying to help her fatally wounded boyfriend, Omar Soto. He was an architecture student at the University of Texas at Arlington. Her wounds are not life-threatening.

Police are trying to determine why the father apparently followed the couple, fatally shot the boyfriend and ran over his daughter.

Police early Saturday found the father’s pickup and his body. Names of the father and daughter haven’t been released.