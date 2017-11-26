PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Student musicians from across the state will be featured in a series of concerts at the Statehouse to celebrate the holiday season.
The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts announced that the concerts begin Monday and will run through Dec. 22.
The arts council organizes the series. Executive Director Randall Rosenbaum says more than 3,300 student musicians from 52 schools are expected to perform.
The series opens with a morning performance by the Davisville Middle School string ensemble from North Kingstown.
The concerts are free and open to the public.
They’re held on weekdays. The full schedule can be found online .