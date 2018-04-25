GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A unnamed Mississippi Delta teacher has been fired following a video showing her yelling at a student.
The Delta Democrat-Times reports the student has filed assault charges with the Greenville Police Department. Under state law, a judge must determine probable cause before a teacher can be prosecuted.
The April 19 video shows a Greenville High School student and the teacher arguing during class. It’s unclear what’s going on because the video is blurry, but the teacher uses inappropriate language.
Superintendent Janice Page-Johnson confirms the teacher was fired after an in-house investigation.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Deputy: Man threw exercise weight, fatally striking girl, 2
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Ex-cop arrested in sadistic crime spree from '70s and '80s VIEW
- When Toronto suspect said ‘Kill me,’ an officer put away his gun
The district fired teacher Linda Winters-Johnson in 2016 after videos showed her dragging a special education student by the hair and striking the student with a cup.
The state barred Winters-Johnson from teaching for 12 years.
___
Information from: Delta Democrat-Times, http://www.ddtonline.com