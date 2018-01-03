FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a student has died after being rushed to the hospital from a fraternity house at Fresno State University.
Fresno police say they are investigating at the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity house. They say a call came from there at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, and a man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Fresno State said it was a student who died, and offered the condolences of its president in a statement.
It wasn’t clear, however, whether the student was a member of the fraternity.
Police say they’re investigating, but gave no further details on what may have led to the death.