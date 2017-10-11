RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida high school student was arrested for having a gun on a school bus.
The Palm Beach Post reports that the 16-year-old Dwyer High School student was charged Tuesday with being a juvenile in possession of a weapon.
Riviera Beach police say the school learned about the gun from an anonymous call.
School officials requested additional police be assigned to the school Wednesday.
No injuries were reported.
___
Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com