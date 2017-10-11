Share story

By
The Associated Press

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida high school student was arrested for having a gun on a school bus.

The Palm Beach Post reports that the 16-year-old Dwyer High School student was charged Tuesday with being a juvenile in possession of a weapon.

Riviera Beach police say the school learned about the gun from an anonymous call.

School officials requested additional police be assigned to the school Wednesday.

No injuries were reported.

