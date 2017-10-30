LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Chicago middle school student has been charged with a hate crime after posting a threatening video on social media.

The Chicago Tribune reports charges come after police responded Oct. 19 to Marlowe Middle School in Lake in the Hills when a parent reported the video.

Officer Amanda Schmitt says the student wasn’t in class at the time he posted the video. Details about the video weren’t released, but Schmitt says it was “reported to be threatening in nature.” He’s charged with a hate crime and disorderly conduct.

Schmitt says students and staff weren’t in any danger following the video posting. As a precaution, some schools were placed on a brief soft lockdown at the time.

