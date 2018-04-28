TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida junior high student has been charged with bringing a handgun to school.
A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office news release says the 13-year-old boy was arrested Thursday afternoon at Dowdell Middle School in Tampa.
The release says a witness told school staff that the boy had the gun in his backpack and then placed it inside a large tractor tire near the school’s bike rack. A school resource officer reported finding a loaded Bersa Thunder .380 semi-auto handgun.
Officials say the boy fled the area before being arrested, but his mother returned him to the school later Thursday.
The mother refused to allow the boy to speak with officials. He was taken to Hillsborough County Juvenile Assignment.