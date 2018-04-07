BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Lehigh University officials say a student has been arrested in connection with what officials call “racist language” scrawled in a room in a university residence hall.
Officials said the student was charged with ethnic intimidation, institutional vandalism and criminal mischief after the incident was reported Thursday night.
University president John Simon said the case involved language “scrawled on a surface in the room” as well as “destruction of personal and university property.”
The statement didn’t identify the student or say what was written. In a campus-wide email Friday, Simon called it “cowardly, vile and disgusting.” The accused student was also suspended and barred from campus.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Thousands of Indian women find their American dreams in jeopardy
- Many Americans try retirement, then change their minds
- Female lion with a mane has died at Oklahoma City Zoo
- Moose stomps man's foot in Alaska after he kicks her
- US targets Russians with ties to Trump aides
He said Saturday that administrators had “reached out to the student who was victimized by this behavior and are offering their support and assistance.”