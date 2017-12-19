BRANDON, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say the high school in Brandon was locked down after a student brought a gun into the building.
Brandon Valley Superintendent Jarod Larson says police were called after another student alerted administrators about the gun, which was unloaded.
Brandon Valley Superintendent Jarod Larson says there was no direct threat of harm, but the school was temporarily locked down while law enforcement investigated Tuesday morning.
The weapon was confiscated and the student was arrested.
Most Read Stories
- Several dead after Amtrak train traveling at 80 mph derails from bridge onto I-5 WATCH
- Amtrak train that derailed onto I-5 was reportedly going 80 in a 30-mph zone, officials say WATCH
- Lakewood mayor had predicted new Amtrak rail line would lead to fatalities WATCH
- Live updates: Several dead, dozens injured, southbound I-5 closed after Amtrak train derails WATCH
- Amtrak derailment: I-5 closed until Tuesday at least, alternative routes 'full of traffic'