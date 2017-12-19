BRANDON, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say the high school in Brandon was locked down after a student brought a gun into the building.

Brandon Valley Superintendent Jarod Larson says police were called after another student alerted administrators about the gun, which was unloaded.

Brandon Valley Superintendent Jarod Larson says there was no direct threat of harm, but the school was temporarily locked down while law enforcement investigated Tuesday morning.

The weapon was confiscated and the student was arrested.