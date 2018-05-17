MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police in Madison arrested a high school student after a stun gun was brought to campus.
The Wisconsin State Journal reports that West High School staff noticed a group of students messing around with the stun gun about midday Wednesday.
When school security approached the group, the student who was holding the stun gun fled the school. Police arrested the student about a block away.
Principal Karen Boran in an email to parents said no one was threatened or harmed by the stun gun. She said school staff will work with police on the appropriate discipline.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Manhattan DA says he'll stop prosecuting pot possession
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Filing shows Trump paid Cohen, who paid Stormy Daniels
- Racist 'alt-right' movement reeling after string of setbacks
- Ex-CIA employee, 29, in leak probe 'deeply saddened,' lawyer says
___
Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj