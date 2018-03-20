URBANA, Ill. (AP) — A former University of Illinois student accused of sexual assault has filed a lawsuit alleging the school violated his constitution rights to due process.
The News-Gazette reports that the unidentified former student is accused of sexually assaulting a fellow student while she was intoxicated and unable to consent on Dec. 4, 2016. He was dismissed from the university for 2.5 years in April 2016 after a review.
The lawsuit alleges the accused student wasn’t given a proper hearing. It seeks a new hearing and for the dismissal to be reversed.
University spokeswoman Robin Kaler says she can’t comment on specific cases, but says that accused students have “multiple opportunities” to tell their side.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Fear mounts in Austin as serial bomber uses tripwire VIEW
- Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona VIEW
- Sheriff: Teenager dead, 2 wounded in Maryland high school VIEW
- He attends an elite university but lives in a crowded, leaky trailer VIEW
- Package believed to be bound for Austin explodes at Texas FedEx facility, police say
The accused student’s attorney says his client currently lives in California and attends a community college.
___
Information from: The News-Gazette, http://www.news-gazette.com