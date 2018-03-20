URBANA, Ill. (AP) — A former University of Illinois student accused of sexual assault has filed a lawsuit alleging the school violated his constitution rights to due process.

The News-Gazette reports that the unidentified former student is accused of sexually assaulting a fellow student while she was intoxicated and unable to consent on Dec. 4, 2016. He was dismissed from the university for 2.5 years in April 2016 after a review.

The lawsuit alleges the accused student wasn’t given a proper hearing. It seeks a new hearing and for the dismissal to be reversed.

University spokeswoman Robin Kaler says she can’t comment on specific cases, but says that accused students have “multiple opportunities” to tell their side.

The accused student’s attorney says his client currently lives in California and attends a community college.

