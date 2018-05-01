NEWELL, S.D. (AP) — The city-owned bar in Newell is facing repairs after strong winds over the weekend blew off part of the building’s corrugated metal roof.

Bartender Lynn McClure tells the Black Hills Pioneer that people inside the bar heard bangs and crashes about 2 p.m. Saturday as the metal roof started peeling off. The National Weather Service says wind was gusting to 45 mph at the time.

A local businessman brought in two lift machines to hold down the metal still remaining on the roof, but bar manager Lorri Olson says the whole roof will likely need to be replaced. City officials will be addressing the matter.

___

Information from: Black Hills Pioneer, http://www.bhpioneer.com