WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Strong thunderstorms that brought tornados, hail and rain to southern and southeast Kansas so far appear to have left behind minimal damage. No injuries have been reported.

The National Weather Service says four tornadoes touched down in Kansas Monday night. Two tornadoes formed northwest of Arkansas City and another near Maple City in Cowley County. A fourth tornado touched down in Chautauqua County.

Meteorologist Eric Schminke told The Wichita Eagle that sheds were damaged in Butler County, but that was caused by strong winds and not a tornado. Large hail was reported in western and southeast Kansas.

Thunderstorms brought substantial rain. Chanute set a 24-hour rainfall record of 2.96 inches. Iola recorded 2.34 inches.

Forecasters say more storms are possible into the weekend.

