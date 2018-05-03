NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — The National Weather Service says strong storms spawned three possible tornadoes, high winds and baseball-sized hail in southwestern Oklahoma, but no injuries or significant damage is reported.

Meteorologist John Pike said possible tornadoes Wednesday night in Lone Wolf, Mountain View and Pocasset have not been confirmed. Each was on the ground for a brief amount of time.

Pike said the weather service is also working to verify a reported wind gust of 106 mph (170 kph) in the area.

The terminal at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City was evacuated for about an hour because of severe weather and a portion of Interstate 44 just southwest of Oklahoma City was closed briefly because of high winds.

Pike said thunderstorms will likely continue Thursday before skies clear Friday through the weekend.