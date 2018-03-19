LOS ANGELES (AP) — A strong Pacific storm tapping into subtropical moisture is taking aim at California, raising the threat of flash flooding and debris flows.

The National Weather Service says the system has the potential to bring the highest rainfall totals of the season to some parts of southwest California.

The so-called atmospheric river is expected arrive Tuesday and last through Thursday night.

Santa Barbara County has issued pre-evacuation advisory for communities near areas burned by four recent wildfires.

County emergency management director Rob Lewin says based on the forecast the storm will be the most powerful since the Jan. 9 deluge that triggered massive and deadly debris flows in Montecito.