JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A strong earthquake has struck Indonesia’s easternmost province of Papua, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, Sunday’s magnitude 6.1 quake had a depth of 61 kilometers (38 miles). The epicenter was about 144 kilometers (89 miles) south-southwest of the province’s capital, Jayapura.
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said in a statement that the quake caused residents in nearby districts to run out of their houses in panic.
Indonesia, the world’s largest archipelago, is prone to earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Federal judge in Texas rules Obama health-care law unconstitutional
- Interior Secretary Zinke resigns amid investigations
- George Conway calls Trump a liar after Kellyanne Conway defends president on TV
- 12-year-old in China kills his mother, then returns to school, igniting an outcry
- Mounting legal threats surround Trump as nearly every organization he has led is under investigation