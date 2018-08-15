ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Earthquake Center says a strong earthquake rocked an area of the remote Aleutian Islands.
The center recorded the quake at a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 and its depth at 7 miles (11 kilometers).
The epicenter was 75 miles (120 kilometers) southwest of Adak in the Andreanof Islands, an island group near the west end of the Aleutians. No damage was reported.
The epicenter was more than 1,200 miles (1930 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage.
