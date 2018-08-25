Share story

By
The Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A strong earthquake shook a remote part of Alaska but no damage was reported.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says the magnitude 6.0 quake struck Saturday off the Fox Islands along the Aleutian chain.

The site is more than 900 miles southwest of Anchorage.

Natalie Ruppert with the center says the quake also generated a magnitude 4.0 aftershock.

Neither quake generated a tsunami.

