WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A strong but deep earthquake struck New Zealand’s North Island on Tuesday afternoon, causing Parliament to be briefly suspended as a precaution.

There were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries.

The magnitude 6.1 quake was centered about 77 kilometers (48 miles) east of the town of New Plymouth. It was at a depth of 227 kilometers (141 miles), according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Deeper quakes are typically less damaging.

Thousands of people across the country felt the quake, some as far away as the South Island.

The quake did not disrupt an event in Auckland attended by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Prince Harry and wife Meghan were visiting the head office of the charity Pillars, which is dedicated to supporting the children of prisoners through mentoring schemes and in-home support.

People attending the event said they did feel the quake.

In the capital Wellington, lawmakers left the debating chamber for 30 minutes. When Parliament resumed, Civil Defence Minister Kris Faafoi told lawmakers there had been no reports of damage.