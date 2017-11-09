LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — A 2-mile section of road in Mohave County, Arizona, is being renamed after a resident and militia member who was killed during last year’s standoff at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon.

Today’s News-Herald reports that the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved the renaming of a section of Yellowstone Road to LaVoy Finicum Road.

Finicum was a member of Citizens for Constitutional Freedom. He was shot and killed during the standoff in January 2016 by law enforcement officers.

The supervisors voted 3-2 in favor of the name change, with supervisors Buster Johnson and Jean Bishop voting no.

Supporters say Finicum had the courage to stand up for what he believed in, while those opposed to the name change say he went about things the wrong way.

