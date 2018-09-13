PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A street preacher who had a role in kidnapping, torturing and enslaving mentally disabled adults discovered chained up in a filthy basement has been sentenced to 27 years in prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Philadelphia says Eddie “the Reverend Ed” Wright was sentenced Thursday for the scheme that lasted from 2001 to October 2011.

Last month, Jean McIntosh was sentenced to 40 years prison for her role.

McIntosh helped prosecutors build a case against her mother, Linda Weston, the ringleader of the group that held victims captive for years in a cramped basement.

Weston previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison plus 80 years to avoid the death penalty.

In all, five people were charged after police rescued four people from the basement in October 2011.