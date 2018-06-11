ROCKLEDGE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a child has been grazed by a stray bullet while riding in a pickup truck on a Florida highway.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office tells news outlets the boy was grazed Sunday while driving with family members on Interstate 95. A helicopter took him to an Orlando hospital with an injury that was not life-threatening.

A woman who was driving the truck tells WESH-TV there were four children inside when her 9-year-old nephew’s head was grazed. The three other children were not hurt.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Tod Goodyear tells the Orlando Sentinel that investigators believe the gunshot was fired from a nearby private property in Rockledge where a group of people were doing target practice. Goodyear says investigators are determining if anyone in the group should be charged.