TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — A star from the hit Netflix drama “Stranger Things” is doing his part to help New Jersey officials promote safe teen driving.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office enlisted the help of actor Gaten Matarazzo for two new episodes in the department’s “Right Turns” public safety series. The 15-year-old Little Egg Harbor native will appear in videos that address distracted driving and how to interact with police during traffic stops.

Prosecutor’s office spokesman Al Della Fave says Matarazzo worked on recording last week.

The videos will be shown in Ocean County high schools. Della Fave says the prosecutor’s office uses celebrities to get the attention of students.

“Right Turn” videos have focused on drug abuse and drunk driving in the past.