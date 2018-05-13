A 25-year-old soldier delayed while trying to fly home to Mississippi from a Texas base still managed to see his wife give birth — via Facetime from an airport hundreds of miles away.

The Washington Post reports Spec. Brooks Lindsey encountered a flight delay earlier this month en route home to Brandon, Mississippi, for the birth of his first child. After his flight was delayed at the Dallas-Fort Worth airport, the newspaper reports, the camouflage-wearing soldier hunkered down in the terminal and watched via the video connection as wife Haley gave birth.

Lindsey told the paper it was both “scary” and exhilarating as his 7-pound, 6-ounce daughter Millie came into the world May 4. The newspaper reports passengers crowded around him and captured his emotional reaction on video, clapping and cheering the infant’s arrival.