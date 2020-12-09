By her own admission, Lynn Marchessault was not prepared for the odyssey she embarked on last month.

Seeking to reunite with her husband, an Army staff sergeant stationed at Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, Alaska, she planned a cross-country, cross-border drive more than 4,000 miles with her two children from her parents’ home in Toccoa, Georgia.

But heavy snowfall made the roads treacherous. Trouble getting a cell signal made navigation a struggle. After five days of driving in whiteout conditions, she was stopped cold by frayed nerves, stranded in British Columbia.

That was when a good Samaritan, a Canadian Armed Forces veteran named Gary Bath, came to her rescue. Bath, 53, drove Marchessault and her children — her son, Payton, 13, and daughter, Rebecca, 10 — as well as her two 11-year-old dogs, Rudy and Arrow, and her 3-year-old cat, Midnight, more than 1,000 miles across British Columbia and the Yukon Territory to the Alaska border.

“I probably should’ve taken a flight,” she said in an interview.

She had set on taking the trip and was intent on sticking to it. But she acknowledged that she could also be “a little bit stubborn.”

“By the time I came to that conclusion,” she said, “it was too late.”

For Bath, what would strike most people an extraordinary gesture was an easy call to make.

“As far as I was concerned, they were stranded and needed help,” he said in an interview. “It’s the human thing to do to help them out. And I was in a position to drive them to the border.”

Marchessault, an Army veteran herself, had been planning the trip for months. By early fall, the pressures of the coronavirus pandemic had pushed her and her husband, Staff Sgt. Timothy Marchessault, to decide that he should reenlist indefinitely to ensure he could provide for their family.

He was stationed at Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks.

Once the family decided to join him there, Lynn Marchessault ran into delays renewing her family’s passports and pushed the trip back to November from September. Finally, on Nov. 10, she hitched a U-Haul trailer to her 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup and set out from her parents’ home in northern Georgia.

Things went smoothly enough for the first few days, all the way through North Dakota and into Saskatchewan. At the Canadian border, she was given five days to get to her destination.

It ended up taking her seven.

First, she lost her cell signal, and as the weather got worse, she lost her bearings several times, forcing her to buy a GPS along the way. It was getting colder, and the children didn’t have their thick winter coats. She also hadn’t driven through heavy snow before, and she had the wrong tires for the terrain. But pandemic-related restrictions had prevented her from shipping their belongings to Alaska, she said, leaving her no choice but to press on.

After five days of “white-knuckling” her way across snowy Western Canada, she stopped at a gas station in Wonowon, a small mountain town in British Columbia, and started to break down.

“A woman just happened to come out of the gas station and asked, ‘Are you OK?’ ” she said.

She wasn’t. She was spent and couldn’t bring herself to drive any farther.

“I guess I was at the point where I needed to talk to somebody,” she said.

The stranger, a paramedic named Teena Sew, generously offered to help. First, she guided Marchessault to a tire shop to have her truck outfitted with winter tires. Then, after leading the family to the Buffalo Inn in neighboring Pink Mountain, Sew reached out on Facebook to veterans she knew. Those friends in turn got in touch with other friends, and eventually word got to Bath.

Advertising

“A friend of mine had shared someone else’s post on Facebook, saying that they were looking for someone to drive from Pink Mountain to Alaska,” he said. “Everybody was wishing they could help, but nobody was able to do it. We talked, and I said I would take her all the way up there.”

Bath lives with his wife, Selena, in Fort St. John, about 1 1/2 hours from Pink Mountain. A veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces’ Cadet Instructors Cadre, he currently assists with Operation LASER, the CAF’s effort to respond to COVID-19.

“I didn’t even think twice about how I was going to get home,” Bath said. “I just concentrated on driving and getting everyone there safely.”

“Tim was very concerned,” Marchessault said, referring to her husband. “He was not a fan of it at all.”

But after multiple video and phone calls with Gary and their new friends, he eventually relented.

The group spent an entire day making plans and going over concerns. By Nov. 17, the Baths had arrived in Pink Mountain with winter jackets in tow, and the Marchessaults set out, with Bath behind the wheel of their pickup.

“I feel I made the right choice,” Marchessault said. “I needed to make a choice for my children.”

The rest of the trip — more than 1,000 miles over two days — was pleasant and uneventful. She and Bath talked about their families, the military and their shared love of military rations. (“Most people hate them, but we like them,” he said.)

One Canadian official at the border crossing at Beaver Creek, Yukon, was stern, but after Marchessault presented a receipt for her new winter tires, she and her children were allowed to cross to reunite with her husband on the Alaska side.

Bath was rewarded for his kindness; the veterans who had come together online to discuss Marchessault’s predicament chipped in money for a flight home to Fort St. John. He and his wife are now honorary members of the Marchessault family.

Marchessault and her family have since settled in North Pole, Alaska, not far from Fort Wainwright. She said she was staying away from cars for the time being.

“I’m refusing to drive in the snow,” she said. “I’m still on strike about that one.”