HUNTINGTON WOODS, Mich. (AP) — A story hour hosted by drag performers at a suburban Detroit public library is seeing some opposition about a year after it made its debut.
Similar programs have taken place around the U.S. for years and sometimes faced criticism . The Detroit Free Press reports some people have voiced opposition to the Huntington Woods Library’s “Drag Queen Story Time” event, which started in 2017.
Allison Iversen is a Huntington Woods commissioner and says “it seems like the wrong way to teach this kind of acceptance.” She says she worries it could be “planting a seed” about gender fluidity.
Jon Pickell is a library clerk. He disputes the criticism, saying: “You’re not going to end up as transsexual . because you saw a drag queen story hour.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- HQ Trivia co-founder dies apparently of drug overdose, police say
- The iconic U.S. company raising the stature of corrupt governments around the world
- Mounting legal threats surround Trump as nearly every organization he has led is under investigation
- Retired Army general set to be tried on charges of abusing daughter
- A daring betrayal helped wipe out Cali cocaine cartel
The next event is set for Jan. 26.
___
Information from: Detroit Free Press, http://www.freep.com