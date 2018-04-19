BALTIMORE (AP) — Porn actress Stormy Daniels will be performing at a strip club in Baltimore.

News outlets report Daniels has performances scheduled for Thursday night, Friday and Saturday at Fantasies Nightclub and Sports Bar.

Fantasies bartender and manager Renata Welsh tells The Baltimore Sun there will be extra bartenders and security for Daniels’ show. Welsh says everyone wants to see Daniels as she has been “all over the news.”

The 39-year-old actress, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, claims she had a sexual encounter with President Donald Trump years ago.

Daniels says she received $130,000 from Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen just before the 2016 election in exchange for her silence. Daniels is seeking to invalidate the nondisclosure agreement.

The White House has consistently said Trump denies the affair.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com