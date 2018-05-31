INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Severe storms raking southern Indiana have left more than 50,000 electricity customers without service.
Duke Energy reported more than 46,000 customers without service Thursday afternoon, including more than 15,000 in Monroe County, where Bloomington is located.
Vectren reported more than 5,600 customers without service.
The National Weather Service reported the storm downed trees, blocking some roads. It says a trained spotter reported a wind gust estimated at 60 mph near Columbus
Evansville police told WFIE-TV that a semi was blown overt on U.S. 41 in the city, causing two minor injuries.