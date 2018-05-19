DENVER (AP) — A storm that has dumped up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain so far has prompted flash flood warnings and watches in southeastern Wyoming and northeastern Colorado.
The National weather Service issued a flash flood warning Saturday morning for parts of Wyoming’s Laramie County, including Interstate 80, where the heaviest rain has fallen. The weather service says flash flooding was expected to begin shortly after 8 a.m.
In parts of six northeastern Colorado counties, the weather service issued a flash flood watch, meaning the threat is less imminent. The weather service says 1 to 3 inches of rain has already fallen there, with up to 2 more inches expected.
On Friday, a storm packing hail and rain flooded some streets in Boulder.
