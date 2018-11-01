NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — Strong storms and a possible tornado have prompted a Mississippi school district to cancel Thursday classes.
The Natchez Democrat reports the Natchez-Adams School District took the action after a wave of powerful storms damaged homes and tore down trees in the area.
Entergy Corp. said more than 3,000 customers around Morgantown and Natchez were without power early Thursday.
Information from: The Natchez Democrat, http://www.natchezdemocrat.com/