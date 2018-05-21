HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Storms that moved across the Deep South left damage scattered across three states.
The Storm Prediction Center says high winds toppled trees and power lines in Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia on Sunday.
No serious injuries are being reported, but a storm ripped the roof off a business in the north Alabama town of Hazel Green near Huntsville.
Falling trees and limbs damaged several buildings in central Mississippi, and a gas station canopy fell on to a car in metro Atlanta.
Forecasters say additional storms with strong winds, heavy rain and intense lightning are possible Monday from Louisiana to Georgia. The weather service isn’t predicting severe weather for the region.