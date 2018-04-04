CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Severe storms and high winds have knocked out electricity to about 9,000 customers in parts of West Virginia.

FirstEnergy says on its website that nearly 5,800 customers across the state had no electricity Wednesday. That includes nearly 2,200 customers in Wood County and more than 1,100 in Barbour County.

Appalachian Power says more than 3,000 customers had no service in southern West Virginia.

Severe thunderstorms rolled through West Virginia on Tuesday night and early Wednesday. Wind gusts of up to 50 mph were predicted in parts of the state on Wednesday.