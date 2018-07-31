TOKYO (AP) — Severe storms have forced a long-distance swimmer to suspend his attempt to become the first person to swim across the Pacific Ocean.

Ben Lecomte and the yacht accompanying him are returning to a port in Japan, according to Seeker, a San Francisco-based digital media outlet that is documenting the swim.

The 51-year-old swimmer has completed about 800 kilometers (500 miles) of the 8,000-kilometer journey to San Francisco since leaving Choshi, a city on the Japanese coast, nearly two months ago. The journey was expected to last six to eight months with Lecomte swimming about eight hours a day.

“The weather, there’s nothing I can change about it,” he is quoted as saying in a post dated Tuesday on the Seeker website. “I’m not going to stress about it. I’m not going to put thought into it. It is what it is, and that’s all.”

His team plans to return when the weather calms to where Lecomte left off so he can resume his swim.

The typhoon season is under way in the Pacific, and three major storms were converging on the 20-meter (67-foot) yacht. One of them, Tropical Storm Jongdari, struck Japan last weekend.

The port call will also allow the team to repair some mechanical problems, Seeker said in a news release.

The release said the Lecomte has been surprised by the volume of plastics and other trash that he has encountered, making his swim more difficult. One goal of the swim is to raise environmental awareness about the oceans.