A powerful storm system swept through the Central United States on Wednesday with high winds that kicked up dust storms, fueled wildfires and knocked down power lines, leaving more than 510,000 customers without power.

One person was killed Wednesday evening when the truck he was driving was blown over by the storm, Cedar Rapids television station KCRG-TV9 reported, citing the Iowa State Patrol.

More than 36 million people from New Mexico to Michigan were under high-wind warnings, as gusts of up to 100 mph sent roofs flying and toppled tractor-trailers on highways from Colorado to Iowa.

The National Weather Service reported a “confirmed tornado” near Rochester in southeastern Minnesota, the state’s first on record in December. Several tornadoes reported in western and central Iowa were also a December first for those parts of the state. And Wednesday saw a record set — the highest number of hurricane force winds of 75 mph or higher recorded in a single day since 2004, according to the Weather Service.

The storms came just days after devastating tornadoes in nine states over the weekend, and while there were scattered reports of damaged homes and structures, there were no reports of mass casualties as of early Thursday.

More than 150,000 customers were without power in both Wisconsin and Michigan early Thursday, according to PowerOutage.us, which tracks outages. More than 48,000 were without power in Iowa, more than 43,000 in Kansas and thousands more in Illinois, Colorado, Nebraska, Missouri and Minnesota. MidAmerican Energy, which services parts of Iowa, said it could be as many as three days before power is restored “because of the extensive damage.”

A lack of electricity during winter in those states normally risks leaving people without heat in freezing conditions, but cities across the Midwest reported record-breaking highs Wednesday. Parts of Iowa reached temperatures as high as 74, with the Chicago region nearing 70 the week before Christmas.

High winds in Kansas kicked up dust storms that caused low visibility, prompting the Kansas Department of Transportation to temporarily shut down major highways in the western part of the state.

Dry, windy conditions also fueled wildfires in Kansas, forcing evacuations. The Weather Service said late Wednesday that a wildfire in Russell County, Kansas, was still burning. Parts of Kansas, Missouri and Colorado had the worst air quality in the country Wednesday evening, with Brownell, Kansas, recording a “very unhealthy” air quality index of 237, far higher than levels earlier in the week. And in Nebraska, west of the cold front igniting the storms, blizzard conditions developed.

The storms also wreaked havoc at airports. “For their safety,” Federal Aviation Administration employees were evacuated from an air traffic control tower at Kansas City International Airport, causing delays and diverting flights, the airport said. Runways reopened after FAA staffers returned to the tower and the tarmac was checked for debris.

There were hundreds of delays and canceled flights at Denver International Airport on Wednesday, and several small parked planes were damaged at Santa Fe Regional Airport in New Mexico. A Christmas tree was toppled in the town square of a Denver suburb.

The sweeping storm system Wednesday came on the heels of the more vicious string of tornadoes that struck parts of the Midwest and South this past weekend, leaving at least 88 people dead and destroying thousands of homes and structures.