BOSTON (AP) — The twin nor’easters that battered the region in recent days could prompt action by lawmakers to better protect Massachusetts from future storms.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to file legislation this week to address issues such as coastal resiliency and climate adaptation. While it’s not yet clear what Baker will propose or how much it might cost, he said last week the state has “a lot of work to do,” and must seek different approaches to protecting vulnerable coastal communities from damaging tides.

Democratic legislative leaders agree.

House Speaker Robert DeLeo said both short- and long-term solutions are needed to fortify the coastline against powerful storms that seem to be arriving on a more frequent basis.

Senate President Harriette Chandler added: “We can’t do it like we have before.”