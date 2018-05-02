Authorities say thunderstorms and tornadoes have left behind minor damage in parts of Nebraska and Iowa.

Two tornadoes were reported Tuesday evening in southern Nebraska, including one that caused minor damage but no injuries near Doniphan. The other touched down briefly just north of Odell.

Straight-line wind gusts of 80 mph (129 kph) also were reported.

The National Weather Service says strong winds destroyed or badly damaged outbuildings in Shelby, Iowa. Officials say a pole barn was knocked down, and grain bins also were damaged.

Baseball- and softball-size hail was reported in several spots in both states.

Heavy rain accompanied the storms, causing minor flooding in low-lying spots. The weather service says nearly 3 inches (nearly 8 centimeters) fell in Little Sioux, Iowa, in about an hour.