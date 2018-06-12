MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A spring storm with fierce winds overturned boats on Lake Minnetonka, snapped tree branches and tore down power lines.

Hennepin County Emergency Management warned residents of the approaching severe weather Monday night. The National Weather Service also warned about 60-mile-an-hour wind gusts and penny-sized hail.

Xcel Energy says the storm knocked out power to a couple hundred customers. The Star Tribune says members of the Lake Minnetonka Fan Club posted photos and video of damaged boats and docks on Facebook.

___

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com