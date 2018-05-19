RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Rapid City firefighters had to rescue stranded motorists from stalled vehicles after heavy rains caused flash flooding.

Fire department spokesman Lt. Jim Bussell tells KOTA-TV about 10 water rescues were performed around Rapid City after the thunderstorm flooded streets Friday night.

Bussell says no one was seriously injured.

The National Weather Service says the slow-moving storm dumped 1.79 inches of rain, breaking a rainfall record for that day. Meteorologist Shane Egan says most of the rain fell in a short period of time.

Egan says the water quickly receded after the rains, but creeks are running fast and high in the Rapid City area. Authorities are telling people to stay away from the water.