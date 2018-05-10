FENNIMORE, Wis. (AP) — Emergency management officials in southwestern Wisconsin are investigating whether storm damage near Fennimore was caused by a tornado.
A barn and machine shed were destroyed as a storm passed through the area early Wednesday afternoon. Several other buildings were damaged, with debris scattered through a field.
The Grant County Emergency Management office says there was a path of damage about 1 1/2 miles long. No one was hurt.
Emergency Management Director Steve Braun says radar didn’t indicate a tornado and no one reported one to authorities. But photos of what might be a funnel cloud or small tornado are being forwarded to the National Weather Service.
The weather service also will be surveying whether a tornado caused minor structural damage and tree damage in Washington County.