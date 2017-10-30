PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An overnight storm has caused over 240,000 power outages throughout Maine and closed down a number of streets with downed trees.
Central Maine Power said Monday the hardest hit counties are York, Cumberland, Kennebec, and Androscoggin.
The Portland International Jetport had recorded a peak wind gust of 69 mph in the storm. The Amtrak Downeaster service canceled a morning run due to down trees on the tracks.
Numerous schools were canceled for the day.
Most Read Stories
- Russell Wilson outduels Deshaun Watson as Seahawks come away with thrilling 41-38 win over Texans
- Analysis | Three impressions from Arizona's 58-37 upset of 15th-ranked WSU
- Analysis | Three thoughts from the Seahawks' wild 41-38 win over the Houston Texans
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- Seahawks deny report that team could be dangling tight end Jimmy Graham for a left tackle