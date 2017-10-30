PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An overnight storm has caused over 240,000 power outages throughout Maine and closed down a number of streets with downed trees.

Central Maine Power said Monday the hardest hit counties are York, Cumberland, Kennebec, and Androscoggin.

The Portland International Jetport had recorded a peak wind gust of 69 mph in the storm. The Amtrak Downeaster service canceled a morning run due to down trees on the tracks.

Numerous schools were canceled for the day.