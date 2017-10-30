BOSTON (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of customers were left without power after a storm brought high winds and heavy rains to southern New England.
Electric utilities National Grid and Eversource combined were reporting more than 300,000 customers without power in Massachusetts as of about 7 a.m. Monday.
About 152,000 Eversource customers were without power in Connecticut, while United Illuminating reported about 5,700 customers in the dark.
National Grid had more than 140,000 customers without power in Rhode Island.
The weather prompted dozens of schools to cancel classes or delay the start of school.
The storm’s aftermath caused delays and cancellations on the commuter rail near Boston, while floods closed roads. A portion of Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts was closed by floods. In Vernon, Connecticut, the intersection of routes 74 and 31 was closed because of downed wires.