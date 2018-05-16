BRUNSWICK, Md. (AP) — Around 85 passengers aboard a MARC train from Washington reached their Maryland destination hours late, courtesy high winds and flooding.

The Frederick News-Post reports passengers were delayed for around 2 ½ hours at Point of Rocks and then again for a similar length of time outside the Brunswick station Tuesday night.

Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services Battalion Chief David Barnes says water flooded up to the bottom step of the first deck of the train, which was stopped within 20 feet (6 meters) of the Potomac River. Passengers were evacuated to the train’s upper deck.

His department consulted with MARC and CSX to shelter the passengers in place instead of evacuating them by boat.

The train made its way into the station around midnight. No injuries were reported.

