A storm is expected to drop snow on higher elevations across a broad swath of Arizona extending from the Utah line on the north to the U.S.-Mexico border in the southeast.

Communities covered by winter weather messages issued for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning include Flagstaff, Show Low and Sierra Vista.

Expected snowfall amounts include up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) in Flagstaff, up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) in Show Low and up to 3 inches (8 centimeters) in Sierra Vista.

National Weather Service meteorologists predict up to 3 inches of snow for areas up to 6,000 feet in elevation with up to 7 inches for areas above the 6,000 foot level.