ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) — A winter storm bearing down on parts of the Midwest is expected to dump up to a foot (1/3 meter) of snow on parts of southern Michigan before it leaves the state Friday night.
The National Weather Service says snow starting Thursday evening is expected to continue through the day Friday, totaling 8 to 12 inches (20 to 30 centimeters) by day’s end in parts of southwestern Michigan including Berrien, St. Joseph and Cass counties.
In Kalamazoo and Jackson counties, accumulations of 6 to 10 inches are forecast. In southeastern Michigan, a winter storm watch is in effect through Friday night with 5 to 9 inches forecast in Detroit and its suburbs. Lower accumulations are expected to the north.
Forecasters say travel will be “very difficult to impossible” at times.
