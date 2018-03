SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service says much of Utah will continue to get snow though the weekend and warns of difficult driving conditions.

Heavy snow with accumulations of up to 16 inches (41 centimeters) are expected in the Wasatch and Uinta mountains, with localized amounts up to 2 feet (.6 meters).

Additional snow accumulations of up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) are expected around Ogden and up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) in Salt Lake City.