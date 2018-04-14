HAUGHTON, La. (AP) — A 2-year-old girl is dead in Louisiana after a storm moving through the area downed a tree, pushing it onto the mobile home where she was sleeping.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says the tree fell on a recreational vehicle at the Hill Crest Mobile Home & RV Park in Haughton around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Bill Davis says four adults and a 15-month-old child also in the RV at the time were not hurt.

The sheriff’s office also reports numerous downed trees on homes and in roadways throughout the parish.

A massive tree also toppled a trailer at the Santa Fe Village Mobile Home Park in Bossier City. Local media report two people and two dogs inside had to be rescued but no injuries were reported.