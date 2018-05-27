OCRACOKE, N.C. (AP) — Contractors with the state Transportation Department are rebuilding ferry lanes at the north end of Ocracoke Island that were damaged during extreme winter weather.
Drivers use the lanes to board the ferry to Hatteras. Storms washed away two of the five lanes earlier this year.
The Transportation Department says in a news release that the work includes placing sandbags to protect lanes, building a sand dune to protect the vehicle waiting area, and resurfacing the lanes.
During the work, ferry traffic bound for Hatteras will be directed into the right northbound lane of N.C. Highway 12, with priority loading traffic staged in the center turn lane and managed by Ferry Division personnel.
Sawyer’s Land Developing of Belhaven is heading the project. Work is expected to be completed by July 27.