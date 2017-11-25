CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Damage from last month’s storm that downed trees and power lines across New England is still evident on hiking trails in New Hampshire’s White Mountains.

The Concord Monitor reports that two major trails remain closed and many other trails are littered with branches or trees that have not yet been cleared.

Marianne Leberman, recreation wilderness program leader for the White Mountain National Forest, is telling hikers this Thanksgiving weekend to be prepared to encounter blow-downs. She says crews are trying to cut out the downed trees and limbs so trails are passable.

She says part of the challenge is that the forest’s seasonal work crews that work from spring through the fall had already finished their work and gone home for the season when the storm hit on Oct. 30.

