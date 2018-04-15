DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — Parts of Virginia have storm damage and one city has declared a local state of emergency.

News outlets report that Danville City Manager Ken Larking declared a local state of emergency Sunday evening.

The Danville Register & Bee reports that a home was destroyed when two large trees crashed through it, but no one was home at the time. Another home nearby also fell victim to a fallen tree.

Amherst County Administrator Dean Rodgers says about 20 homes were destroyed and multiple people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The National Weather Service issued multiple severe weather advisories several counties, including Campbell and Bedford.